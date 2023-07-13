Why Wimbledon Players Didn’t Bow or Curtsy for Queen Camilla Despite Always Doing So for Queen Elizabeth II

Anyone who watched Wimbledon on Wednesday probably noticed that Queen Camilla was in attendance in the Royal Box, but she didn’t get that formal reception that many viewers are accustomed to. The tennis players on Centre Court did not bow or curtsy to her even though it was a tradition in the past.

What many people may not realize is that the rule changed in 2003 by the Duke of Kent, who was the president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at the time. He decided to end the tradition of having the athletes honor the royal family member when they leave or enter Centre Court. The rule was eventually updated, and it was brought back in 2010 when Queen Elizabeth II attended a match after a 33-year absence from the tournament.

If you watch the finals, you may see a player opt to curtsy to Kate Middleton, who is often on hand to give out the awards as the royal patron — but the moment is at the discretion of the tennis player. Martina Navratilova, a legend in the sport, loved the opportunity to recognize the royal family when she was playing because it was a huge part of the Wimbledon experience for her. “When I got the hang of it, I came to quite enjoy it,” she told The New York Times. “I liked that part. The players walking on the court, curtsying in unison. That was a part of the great tradition here.”

King Charles III isn’t scheduled to attend any events at Wimbledon, but Prince William will get that curtsy or bow if he does stop by to watch some tennis since he is heir to the throne. The tradition is now reserved for a select few in the royal family as a way to honor the past, but still move forward with modernizing the monarchy.

