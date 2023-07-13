Donald Trump’s Sharpest Critic Calls Him a ‘Three-Time Loser’ in an Effort to Wake Up the Republican Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump is leading the field for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential race, but there’s one person who is trying to stop him: Chris Christie. The former governor of New Jersey was once an ally to the 45th president, but now, he’s one of his sharpest critics in the GOP.

Christie, author of Republican Rescue, really wants to save the party by trying to convince Donald Trump voters that they are taking their party in the wrong direction with their support. He even proves it with hardcore facts from the last five years. “What he cares about the most is trying to undo the loss he had to Joe Biden in 2020,” Christie explained on Fox News Sunday. “But since he’s a three-time loser, having lost in 2018 the House of Representatives, lost the White House and the Senate in 2020, and in 2022 he winds up losing two more governorships, another seat in the Senate and we barely won the House by five votes.”

Chris Christie.

However, Christie has an uphill battle to even make a dent in the race — his ideas are good, but nobody seems to want to hear him out right now. “I am going to be the alternative to Donald Trump,” he said in a New Hampshire visit. “And when I am, I’m going to beat him.” He wants to get on that debate stage and slay him with his words. Christie would know better than anyone how Donald Trump operates since he rehearsed as Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 during practice debates. He knows the former president’s weak spots on policies and what will make him fumble.

Unfortunately, his campaign stops are being met with disapproval when he calls out his opponent. “I’m running because he’s let us down,” Christie slammed Donald Trump at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority summit in Washington, D.C. “He’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has. That is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership.” According to The Washington Post, his speech was met with loud boos “nearly drowning out his voice.” Christie isn’t going to stop with his criticism of Donald Trump, but it looks like a majority of the Republican Party is not going to listen.

