Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Gabrielle Union Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Shouldn’t Wear Bikinis Because She’s ‘Old Enough To Be Someone’s Grandma’

Kristyn Burtt
Gabrielle Union arriving at the 'Good Morning America' Show Plus Icon
Gabrielle Union Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.
Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Critics of Her Bikini Post
Paulina Porizkova, Helena Christensen & More Celebrities Who Say Life Gets Better With Age 22 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union has had it with the ageism on social media and she’s not going to take it lying down. The 50-year-old actress is letting everyone know that you should wear what you want — don’t let anyone police your fashion choices

She brought up the hot topic on the Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr podcast because she’s been criticized in the past by internet trolls who don’t seem to like her swimsuit selection. “Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?” Union revealed, “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are a thong.'”

The Being Mary Jane star has been known to share snapshots of her curve-hugging bikinis, but anyone who doesn’t like it can certainly unfollow her social media account. And Union has some choice words for anyone who decides to leave a nasty comment about her beautiful body. “And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a** literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” she added. “I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you b**** …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, a**-up in the casket.”

SherryLo Thong Bikini $22.99 on Amazon.com

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade often make waves for raising a transgender child or talking about their finances, but they are doing what is best for their family. They’ve learned to weather the criticism over the years, so a butt-baring article of clothing controversy isn’t going to keep Union up at night. She’s going to proudly show off her 50-year-old body if she wants to.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

Salma Hayek Women Over 50 Who Post the Most Incredible Bikini Photos

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad