Gabrielle Union Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Shouldn’t Wear Bikinis Because She’s ‘Old Enough To Be Someone’s Grandma’

Gabrielle Union has had it with the ageism on social media and she’s not going to take it lying down. The 50-year-old actress is letting everyone know that you should wear what you want — don’t let anyone police your fashion choices.

She brought up the hot topic on the Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr podcast because she’s been criticized in the past by internet trolls who don’t seem to like her swimsuit selection. “Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?” Union revealed, “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are a thong.'”

The Being Mary Jane star has been known to share snapshots of her curve-hugging bikinis, but anyone who doesn’t like it can certainly unfollow her social media account. And Union has some choice words for anyone who decides to leave a nasty comment about her beautiful body. “And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a** literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” she added. “I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you b**** …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, a**-up in the casket.”

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade often make waves for raising a transgender child or talking about their finances, but they are doing what is best for their family. They’ve learned to weather the criticism over the years, so a butt-baring article of clothing controversy isn’t going to keep Union up at night. She’s going to proudly show off her 50-year-old body if she wants to.

