Alessandra Ambrosio Makes a Stunning Turn in a Sheer Black Dress That Cements Her Supermodel Status

Alessandra Ambrosio did not disappoint the fashion world when she showed up to Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda runway weekend in Puglia, Italy. The 42-year-old supermodel made sure to show off her best angles in a sheer black gown that left very little to the imagination.

The fashion icon looked stunning in the mesh material that sparkled from the bra and panty set she wore underneath. Since the jaw-dropping dress was the conversation piece, she kept her accessories to a minimum with chic black sunglasses and sky-high black heels. Ambrosio styled her long brown locks in gentle waves that framed her face and her face with natural makeup with cat eyeliner and a pouty lip. The ensemble showcased every gorgeous curve and confirmed her supermodel status for life.

Ambrosio’s fit physique was on full display during the fashion event, but it may shock some fans to hear that she didn’t incorporate exercise into her daily life until recently. “I wish when I was younger, I went to the gym,” she told The Zoe Report. “But I love dancing — at that time, I danced a lot. But I wish I went to the gym earlier because now I just love being able to take care of my body and taking that time [for myself]. As much as you are taking care of your physical [self], your mental health [is also impacted]. So that one hour that you spend doing something for your mind and body, and I think it’s a good thing.”

The supermodel also takes the time to journal, get a massage, and take baths by candlelight, which is part of her self-care routine. But her secret weapon is how she starts her day off on the right foot. “I start my day with a little meditation and then I love doing yoga, and then I like to drink my water and hydrate. And sometimes I’ll put a little lemon in my water, so that’s part of my wellness because I think the lemon in water, it’s really good for you,” she summed up. “And, through the day, water, water, water — hydrate yourself.” We will take Ambrosio’s word for it since her health and wellness regimen is letting her shine on the red carpet.

