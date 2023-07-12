Kevin Costner Is Reportedly Getting Petty About This Particular Bill in His Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have been fighting it out in court over their 2004 prenuptial agreement. He believes that the legal document stands as is while she thinks she deserves more after working inside the home to raise their three kids, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, while he was away working on his Hollywood career.

The Yellowstone star’s latest court filing, obtained by RadarOnline, has him demanding $99,225 from Baumgartner for his legal fees. He wants her to cough up the dough because she is the one who contested their prenuptial agreement — it wasn’t his idea. He even pointed to the provision in the prenup that states, “if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non- prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney’s fees.” Costner believes he is owed the money since he had to fight to evict his ex-wife from their $145 million Carpinteria, California property.

The judge recently ruled that Baumgartner must move out by July 31, 2023, but he isn’t necessarily on Costner’s side either. He granted her $129,755 per month in child support, less than what she wanted ($248,000), but more than what Costner wanted to pay ($51,940), per TMZ. They will be splitting the costs of their children’s private school tuition, activities, and healthcare expenses. And yes, he has to pay her $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. This order is currently temporary until the full hearing later this year.

For now, though, the judgment stands, and Costner is on the hook for quite a tidy sum. It sounds like he will be fighting her for every penny moving forward, which looks a bit petty considering she is the prime caretaker to their three children. Let’s hope Costner and Baumgartner find some peace and eventually find a way to co-parent amicably.

