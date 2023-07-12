Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Wife Brittany Handles the Internet Trolls on Social Media

Kristyn Burtt
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 12 Jul 2023 Pictured: Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes. Plus Icon
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Brittany's Reaction to the Online Hate
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes List Luxurious Missouri Ranch for $2.9 Million – See Inside! 5 Images

Brittany Mahomes is often involved in some type of social media controversy, especially during football season. Sometimes it’s based on a tweet she wrote, but other times, it’s just internet trolls being internet trolls. Online hate isn’t good for anyone, but her husband, Patrick Mahomes, is giving the inside scoop on how his wife deals with being in the spotlight.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had nothing but high praise for Brittany, explaining to E! News that “she was an athlete growing up,” so she’s used to the opinions of sports fans. “If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you,” he shared. “And so she has a good sense of that.” However, he appreciates how she just lets the criticism roll off her back and that “all of us can learn” from her example. 

“Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks,” the athlete said of his wife’s mantra. “Life’s short. You want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments. And for us, we try to enjoy those moments with our family as much as possible.” It’s been a big year for the couple with the birth of their son, Bronze, in November, a Super Bowl win, and Patrick’s new Netflix docuseries, Quarterback. 

Brittany has kept the Mahomes’ family life solid while raising their two kids, including daughter Sterling,2 — and that’s what Patrick loves about her the most. “She has her head on her shoulders the right way,” he gushed. “She’s my rock. She’s the one that, through tough times, can get me through.” So, the internet trolls need to back off, there’s nothing that is going to ruffle Brittany’s feathers.

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad