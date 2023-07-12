Reese Witherspoon Says This Pastime Allowed Her to ‘Let Go’ After Her Divorce & It’s 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we’re going through something as difficult as a breakup, or even a divorce, we need to rely on things and people to help us through. Whether it’s time with your friends to help us distract from it all, or a moment of reflection to help us work through our emotions, we all need a little help sometimes to give us some strength to pull through. For Reese Witherspoon, who just recently announced her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage, diving into her work and developing a brand-new pastime has been her way to go.

According to Witherspoon’s new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Oscar winner started a new hobby recently: painting. In fact, Witherspoon even gave the writer a paint-by-number painting kit from Pink Picasso, an Alabama-based women-owned company, during their talk.

“I just love them,” she said, after showing the writer her stash of completed paintings. “They make me so happy.”

Witherspoon then opened up about how painting has helped her heal. “If somebody’s going through something, you can just kind of let go,” she said. “Just paint. Everything kind of fades away.”

Pink Picasso / Amazon

Pink Picasso Painting Kits $29.82 Buy now

Luckily for anyone thinking of joining Witherspoon in the beautiful yet healing hobby, Pink Picasso is currently having a Prime Day Deal with discounts from 20% to 29% off. Painting kits from the brand include a high-quality canvas with an original botanical design, a set of premium pre-mixed water-based acrylic paints and four brushes in different sizes.

And for those unfamiliar with the paint-by-numbers concept, don’t worry about not being an experienced painter to get started. In essence, the design will be split up into sections and each section will be numbered. With each number corresponding to one color, painting has truly been this straightforward. Happy healing, everyone!

Related story Last Chance to Score Jaw-Dropping Prime Day Savings Up to 40% Off on Seriously Satisfying Sex Toys

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

