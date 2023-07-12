Brittany Mahomes Wowed in This Figure-Hugging Silver Dress to the Long-Awaited Premiere of Quarterback

Over the years, Brittany Mahomes has proved she’s her husband Patrick Mahomes‘ number one fan. Whether it’s at the Super Bowl or at home as they raise their two children, Bronze and Sterling, these two have proved they’re a match made in heaven. And, as her husband’s biggest cheerleader, Brittany was right by Patrick’s side at the premiere of his new Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

Although she was there for support, Brittany absolutely commanded everyone’s attention on the carpet in a stunning figure-hugging silver dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The totally ruched dress was then paired with matching silver heels and a silver necklace with the names of her two kids written on it. So adorable!

As for her glam, Brittany rocked long loose waves and a glowy makeup look with a statement black smokey eye.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Sharing pictures of the event on Instagram, Brittany wrote, “Special night 🖤 can’t wait for the world to see Quarterback on @netflix!”

On the carpet, Patrick also proved he can clean up nice as he wore a dapper double-breasted mint-green suit paired with a white t-shirt and a silver chain. Although the couple’s looks were quite different from one another, something about the silver and mint combination totally worked!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the couple's exciting new series, which officially aired today on July 12, the two opened up about their adorable 11-year relationship in addition to his ultra-successful football career.

“I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever,” Patrick remembered of their flirting days back in high school. “I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior. I actually got her a rose … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day.”

“I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” Brittany said of the sweet gesture. “And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

More details on their adorable relationship and his record-breaking career can be seen in the new Netflix series, out now. Happy watching!

