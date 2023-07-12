King Charles III & Queen Camilla Really Don’t Want to Move Into This Mice-Infested Royal Residence

After Queen Elizabeth II died, King Charles III inherited a $25 billion real estate portfolio that included Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace, and one residence that nobody seems to want to live in: Buckingham Palace. Even though the property is probably the most recognized home of the royal family since it’s been their official residence since 1837, it doesn’t have the best reputation in the monarchy.

Elizabeth and Prince Philip “had no affection for the place,” and it looks like Charles and Camilla are doing their best to avoid moving into the palace once renovations are completed in 2027, according to The Telegraph. Even though King Charles has said that it was “currently the intention” for he and Camilla to move into Buckingham Palace, it is well known in royal circles that the couple doesn’t want to leave their Clarence House residence — and for several good reasons.

Buckingham Palace. Photo: MEGA.

“You are basically living above the office, so it doesn’t lend itself to privacy and it’s not an easy place to relax,” said one former Buckingham Palace employee to the media outlet. “Ironically, you couldn’t describe the Royal living quarters at Buckingham Palace as palatial. When private citizens buy a big house, they use all of it as their living space, but at Buckingham Palace, they are confined to a small corner of quite a draughty building.” And then, there are the mice who have enjoyed the royal residence since at least 1937 when they employed a “full-time pest controller.” Shockingly, the rodents were “still in residence” when Barak Obama and Michelle Obama stayed there on an official visit in 2011.

Even though Queen Camilla is pushing back on the move, it seems like Charles understands his royal duty. “The King is very mindful of appearances and having the monarch living at monarchy HQ,” an insider shared. “He doesn’t view these things as a choice; he just views it as what is done.” Let’s hope the mice move out before Charles and Camilla move in.

