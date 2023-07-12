Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III & Queen Camilla Really Don’t Want to Move Into This Mice-Infested Royal Residence

Kristyn Burtt
The Coronation of HM King Charles III. 06 May 2023 Pictured: Charles III and queen Camilla. Plus Icon
King Charles III, Queen Camilla KCS Presse/MEGA.
Grenadier Guards stand on duty deliniating the procession route outside Buckingham Palace at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. 11 days after it was announced that the Queen had passed away, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to witness the funeral procession. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view outside of Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 02: A Guardsman And Policeman Outside Clarence House. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
King Charles III Inherited a $25 Billion Real Estate Portfolio — See His Most Opulent Estates, Palaces & Cottages 10 Images

After Queen Elizabeth II died, King Charles III inherited a $25 billion real estate portfolio that included Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace, and one residence that nobody seems to want to live in: Buckingham Palace. Even though the property is probably the most recognized home of the royal family since it’s been their official residence since 1837, it doesn’t have the best reputation in the monarchy.

Elizabeth and Prince Philip “had no affection for the place,” and it looks like Charles and Camilla are doing their best to avoid moving into the palace once renovations are completed in 2027, according to The Telegraph. Even though King Charles has said that it was “currently the intention” for he and Camilla to move into Buckingham Palace, it is well known in royal circles that the couple doesn’t want to leave their Clarence House residence — and for several good reasons.

King Charles III, Prince William of Wales, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch's official birthday in London. 17 Jun 2023
Buckingham Palace. Photo: MEGA.

“You are basically living above the office, so it doesn’t lend itself to privacy and it’s not an easy place to relax,” said one former Buckingham Palace employee to the media outlet. “Ironically, you couldn’t describe the Royal living quarters at Buckingham Palace as palatial. When private citizens buy a big house, they use all of it as their living space, but at Buckingham Palace, they are confined to a small corner of quite a draughty building.” And then, there are the mice who have enjoyed the royal residence since at least 1937 when they employed a “full-time pest controller.” Shockingly, the rodents were “still in residence” when Barak Obama and Michelle Obama stayed there on an official visit in 2011.

Even though Queen Camilla is pushing back on the move, it seems like Charles understands his royal duty. “The King is very mindful of appearances and having the monarch living at monarchy HQ,” an insider shared. “He doesn’t view these things as a choice; he just views it as what is done.” Let’s hope the mice move out before Charles and Camilla move in.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad