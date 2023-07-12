Brittany Mahomes Opened Up About the ‘Awkward’ Moment That Redefined Her Relationship With Patrick

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ long relationship had a somewhat rough start due to the couple struggling to move away from being “just friends.” The 27-year-olds first met as kids so, as you can imagine, the early stages of their relationship was made complicated by awkward teenage nerves.

In the first episode of Neflix’s Quarterback, a docuseries that follows Patrick in addition to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Falcons signal-caller Marcus Mariota, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was joined by his wife to reminisce on their high school romance.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick said, explaining that Brittany was in the grade above him. “I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.” He continued: “I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior. I actually got her a rose … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day.” For Brittany, however, the gesture was no laughing matter.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala. Michael Buckner for Variety

“He thought it was a joke,” said Brittany, who married the QB in 2022 after 10 years together. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Brittany explained that the moment actually ended up changing the state of their friendship. She said: “When they were chanting, I thought it was kind of awkward and it was funny. I was like, ‘Okay this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating.'” In the docuseries, Brittany is pregnant with the couple’s second child — a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III who was born in November 2022. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter named Sterling Skye.