This Device Lets You Watch Over 1 Million Movies & Shows Instantly — Get It for $17 on Prime Day

If you’ve been wanting to up the ante for your weekly movie nights or want a wider array of options for your daily entertainment needs, we have the deal for you. While there have been quite a few can’t-miss deals, this one may be the one that every household needs to enrich their lives!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $16.99, originally $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Fire TV Stick is arguably one of the best ones yet, with the brand boasting it to be 50 percent more powerful than previous generations — and the new specifications prove it! With the Alexa Voice addition and volume buttons, this makes your TV-watching experience more personalized than ever!

Not only can you stream from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, SLING TV, YouTube TV, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more, but you have instant access to more than one million options for movie night! And don’t even get us started on the music options, because you can link your Spotify and Pandora instantly for an impromptu dance party!

Per the brand, all you have to do to set it up is plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, connect to the internet, and then you’re ready to binge-watch all of your favorites!

With over 325,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers swear by this device for all their viewing needs. One shopper said, “Ignite Your Entertainment Realm with Amazon Firestick – The Gateway to a World of Infinite Delights!” They added, “The Amazon Firestick—an enchanting device that opens doors to a world of wonder, where your imagination takes center stage. Step into the realm of unlimited entertainment, and let the Firestick be your guide on this mesmerizing journey. Elevate your viewing experience, transcend boundaries, and bask in the allure of endless digital delights.”

Another shopper added, “The Fire TV Stick is Amazing!” They said, “I recently purchased the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and let me tell you, it has completely transformed my entertainment experience. This little device is an absolute game-changer!”

