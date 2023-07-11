Christian Bale’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Caused a Stir by Walking the Dolce & Gabbana Runway — See Photos

Christian Bale‘s daughter Emmeline ‘Luka’ Bale wowed fashion-lovers on Monday when she gracefully strutted the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection, in Puglia, Southern Italy. The 18-year-old daughter of the Golden Globe-winning The Fighter star has walked for the iconic brand for several years now but her latest appearance has caused quite the stir.

Amid ongoing discussions about nepotism in the arts, Emmeline has joined the likes of Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss and Leni Klum, all of whom have famous moms who likely gave them a leg up in the fashion industry. So, needless to say, not everyone on social media was supportive of her subtle runway appearance, quickly deeming her the latest “nepo baby.”

Y’all are just making up nepos now bc what😭 https://t.co/b3UY0MK3OJ pic.twitter.com/zE0MIqwaqB — linda (@itgirlenergy) July 10, 2023

Who is Emmeline ‘Luka’ Bale?

The model is the oldest child of English-American actor Christian Bale and his wife Sandra “Sibi” Blažić, an American model who previously worked as a personal assistant to actress Winona Ryder — the couple reportedly met after Ryder and Bale co-starred in Little Women. Emmeline, who goes by Luka Bale on her private Instagram account, was born March 27, 2005. The Dark Knight Rises star and Sibi also share a son, Emmeline’s younger brother Joseph, who was born in 2014.

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blažić at the world premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Gilbert Flores for Variety

As well as modeling in several Dolce & Gabbana shows, Emmeline also made her acting debut in 2019 in her father’s movie Ford v. Ferrari. She also appeared alongside her dad, who is better known as Gorr the God Butcher to Marvel fans, in Thor: Love And Thunder in 2022. According to her IMDB profile, Emmeline played Infinity Conez Vendor. In a 2012 interview with The Mirror, Bale also let fans know that his daughter is a fan of the arts, just like him. “My daughter is crazy about art so we draw, paint and sculpt together,” he said. “She’s just nuts about it. And she has me dancing and singing to songs I never imagined I would be dancing and singing to.

Bale, 49, had done his best to keep his kids’ lives private despite his fame. He told Esquire in 2010: “I’ve absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly. But it’s not what I’m about in terms of being an actor. I don’t want people to know about that.” In 2009, he revealed to People that Emmeline loves to join him on his movie sets. “She dresses up as Darth Vader, she dresses up as Yoda and I say, ‘That’s all I do. That’s it. I do exactly the same that you do with your friends,'” he said. Related story Alicia Silverstone Did a Total Fashion 180 by Channeling Her Inner Gothic Princess

Last year, Emmeline’s dad also joked to People that his kids don’t watch his movies. “What I like thinking about is that I’m hoping in the years to come they will come to appreciate these films even if they don’t right now,” he said. “But I’m not sure that any dad’s kids really ever enjoy watching their dad in a film, because I’m their dad.” Maybe now that she’s forging her own career Emmeline will look to her dad’s work for some guidance!

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.