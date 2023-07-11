Here Is the Best Order To Watch Yellowstone’s Many Spinoffs — With 50% Off a Paramount+ Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not too excited about the insane deals happening on Amazon right now, we may have a little-known deal that we know Yellowstone fans will pounce on!

Not only is Amazon Prime offering a can’t-miss deal on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, but there’s also a major one that Yellowstone fans need to jump on ASAP. In case you need another hint, or just want us to get to the point, we’re talking about the major Paramount+ subscription deal happening until July 12.

Along with that, we're going to break down the best way to binge the Yellowstone multiverse.

Along with that, we’re going to break down the best way to binge the Yellowstone multiverse.

For an extremely limited time, Prime Video Channels is letting shoppers add Paramount+ for 50 percent off the first two months. So instead of $11.99/month, you can get this deal of Paramount+ for $5.99/month for two months.

While Yellowstone is available only through peacock, you can treat yourself and have a streaming night with its many spinoffs like 1883 and 1923. For those that don’t know 1883 stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, and it follows Dutton family’s journey to Montana. Now, 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and is another prequel spinoff that follows the origins of the conflict brewing between the Dutton family and the Native Americans.

While multiple more spinoffs are currently in the works, the best order to watch these is from the prequel 1883, then the prequel 1923, and then finally, Yellowstone. The best way to understand the Dutton’s family plight and struggles (and of course their drama0 is to start from the very beginning!

This offer ends July 12, so act fast (and don’t forget the popcorn)!

