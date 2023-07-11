This Is The Best Kindle Deal During This Year’s Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all of our fellow bookworms, don’t think we forgot about you during the Prime Day madness! While you can stock up on a bunch of Prime Day 2023 deals, we’re going to fill you in on a major deal that may be considered the best Kindle deal of the year!

For less than 48 hours, you can snag the much sought-after Kindle Unlimited subscription for free for the next three months! that’s right, you can start a three-month trial with Kindle Unlimited for $0, instead of $36. After that, you can either cancel or continue the subscription for $12 a month, and trust us when we say this free trial deal is an absolute steal.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

So what do you get with this $0 for three months subscription? Truly, the question you should be asking is what won’t you get?! Not only can you get 4 million novels for free, but you can access them from any device that carries the Kindle Unlimited app!

Whether you want to start a new series or binge that one book that’s been on your TBR list for a year now, we’re sure Kindle Unlimited will keep you satisfied. And if you’re not in the mood for a book, you can also partake in unlimited listening with the millions of audiobooks on file!

If you needed one more push to go ahead and treat yourself, you can also access a bunch of magazines courtesy of Kindle Unlimited! So stay informed, entertained, and satisfied wherever you go!

