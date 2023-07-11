There Are Less Than 32 Hours Left To Get Max for 50% Off With This Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the way the industry is, we’d probably run out of fingers before we finish listing all of the streaming platforms available to us right now. From Prime Video to Starz and Hulu, there are plenty of options to choose from and, to be honest, it all can be a tad too overwhelming.

With that said, however, there’s nothing quite like a good discount to motivate us to finally add one more platform to our roster. And, during this week’s Prime Day sales, HBO’s streaming platform Max is doing just that.

For a limited time only, the streaming service will be offering its most basic ad-supported plan for only $7.99/month for the first two months, 50% off its usual $15.99/month plan. Like many other Prime Day deals, however, this offer won’t last long and will only run until the end of July 12 before the original rates are reinstated.

Max Prime Day Deal $7.99/month for 2 months Buy now

If you’re enticed by the deal but still not sure what to watch on Max, don’t worry because the list is long. As you’ll see once you log into the platform, so many of the most talked-about shows recently are originals from HBO. Among the fan favorites are The Last of Us, Succession, The Sex Lives of College Girls and, of course, And Just Like That, which just released its long-awaited second season.

With so much to choose from, it’s hard to say this limited-time deal isn’t a no-brainer!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Related story This Oprah-Approved Brand’s $17 Wrinkle Cream Is ‘Amazing’ for Eliminating Fine Lines in 1 Week

(P.S. If you’re looking for another streaming deal this Prime Day, Paramount+ is also offering an incredible deal with subscription costs of 50% off for the first two months. Did someone say 1923, 1883, Yellowjackets and RuPaul’s Drag Race for cheap? Yes please!)

Before you go, click here and check out these TV shows about women over 50.

