A Trailer for The Supermodels Just Dropped & It Promises Some Major Revelations About Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell & Linda Evangelista’s Careers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Streaming networks have been killing it with amazing docuseries, including Harry & Meghan, but there’s one hot topic they haven’t tackled until now. Apple TV+ is reuniting our favorite icons for a four-part docuseries called The Supermodels, featuring Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

The show is going to focus on the models’ journey “from different corners of the world united in New York,” beginning in the 1980s, according to the press release for the series. “Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself,” the statement continued. “Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.” Well, sign us up for Apple TV+ because we are ready to dive right into the show.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until Sept. 20, but that didn’t stop the network from releasing an official teaser that gave fans a 2023 glimpse at Turlington, Campbell, Crawford, and Evangelista sitting in a director’s chair. Off-camera, a voice is heard asking, “How do you define the word ‘supermodel’?” We don’t get to hear their responses because the clip keeps us all in suspense, but the powerful women are all executive producers — and we love that they have a say in their own stories.

Campbell told British Vogue in February 2022 why she was looking forward to telling this tale in this season of life. “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” she said. “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the models who’ve walked down the runway pregnant!