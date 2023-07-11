Sofía Vergara Strikes a Sun-Kissed Pose in a Dazzling Neon One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Italian Holiday

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Sofía Vergara is having a moment on social media that not many people can relate to, except maybe Salma Hayek. The 51-year-old actress reached a major milestone on Instagram — a whopping 30 million followers — so she gave her fans stunning bathing suit snapshots as a thank you.

Wearing a neon-green, one-piece swimsuit, Vergara showed off her summer golden glow from her Italian summer vacation. Her hair was styled sleek and straight as it framed her gorgeous face. The bathing suit hugged her curves as she posed overlooking the breathtaking Mediterranean Sea. “30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!”

The America’s Got Talent judge received support from her fellow co-star, Heidi Klum, who is known for her own daring bikini photos. She wrote in the comments, “I love you so much” along with a series of red-heart emojis. Another user praised Vergara’s beauty, adding, “Are you kidding with the genetics? I mean, I’m sure you work out and eat right yada yada, but come on already.” And one social media account appreciated how she’s taking care of herself in this season of life. They added, “When I grow up I want to be Sofia. For real though, I need her workout/nutrition routine. 15 years older than I am and rocking it.”

There’s no doubt that Vergara look incredible, but she’s also made her health a priority after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28. And yes, despite being blessed with a “fast metabolism,” she admitted to Women’s Health that she took up a fitness routine in her 40s. What we love, though, is how honest and refreshing she is about her spinning classes, “It’s good for you, but I don’t like it.” We are right there with you, Sofía.

