Angelina Jolie Throws Ex Brad Pitt Some Serious Shade in Their Brutal Legal Battle Over Château Miraval

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still at war over their Château Miraval winery, and it doesn’t look like the legal battle will end anytime soon. The exes are fighting in court and the Maleficent star’s latest filing has her slaying Pitt with her words — she’s done with his reported shenanigans.

Even though Jolie has sold her shares of the estate to a Russian businessman, Pitt has kept her entangled in a lawsuit for not upholding their agreement of offering her stake to him first. The 48-year-old actress has contended she tried to negotiate with him, but the talks broke down and that’s why the sale went to someone else. Now, she’s fighting back hard with a statement that gives a clear indication of how she views her ex-husband.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” says the court documents obtained by the Financial Times. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.” The legal papers describe Pitt as a “petulant child” who “looted” the vineyard by spending a fortune on a recording studio and a $1 million swimming pool renovation. Jolie’s company, Nouvel, claims she is owed $250 million from Pitt for his “blatant money grab” in trying to “retain control” of Château Miraval while at the same time, “stripping [the rosé producer] of its assets.”

Jolie wants everyone to know that Pitt isn’t a winemaker, he’s an actor pretending to be someone he isn’t to the entire world. “During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties,” Jolie wrote. “While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.” The court battle continues for the two Oscar winners, but Jolie probably wins this round for shading Pitt’s alleged misdeeds.

