Every Book In The A Court of Thorns and Roses Series Is Less Than $9 On Amazon For a Limited Time

All five of the books in Sarah J. Maas’ beloved series A Court Of Thorns And Roses are discounted as part of a limited-time Prime Day deal. The hit series has become beloved by “BookTok” on TikTok and is even set to be adapted into a Hulu series.

While there is still no confirmation about who will star in the series or when it will be released, Maas confirmed in 2021 that she is working on a script for the young adult fantasy series with Ronald D. Moore, the creator of Outlander. The book series was initially released in 2015 but has gained popularity in recent years after finding a home among TikTok’s book fanatics.

The series follows the journey of a mortal, Feyre Archeron, who is brought as a captive into the faerie lands of Prythian for murdering a faerie by an immortal, Tamlin. Thus ensues an epic love/hate story that spans across the books. While it is technically a YA novel, there is definitely themes for older readers — and may even be best beloved by readers who grew up on The Hunger Games and Twilight. With five books in the series, there is definitely plenty to get through.

That is why you’re going to want to move quickly to secure the books as part of Amazon’s Prime Day which is happening now until the end of the day on July 12. With Amazon Prime and a Kindle Unlimited subcription, each of the books is available for less that $9 and the entire bundle is on sale for $37.99. The books are also available in hard copies but for slightly less enticing deals.

How to buy A Court Of Thorns And Roses series at a discount:

To get the discount, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member so be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals available right now.

'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' by Sarah J. Maas $8.21 on Kindle

The first installment of the book introduces readers to 19-year-old Feyre as she faces retribution for killing a wolf. After being taken to a magical land that she could have never imagined in her wildest dreams. Feyre must overcome fears and grapple with mixed emotions towards her captor, Tamlin, as she seeks to save the land from an unknown evil.

'A Court Of Mist And Fury' by Sarah J. Maas $8.21 on Kindle

With newfound powers in hand, Feyre has survived great test but is now haunted by what she had to do to save Tamlin’s people. Though she and Tamlin are set to embark on a new chapter in life but now a greater evil looms and she is the key to stopping it.

'A Court Of Wings And Ruin' by Sarah J. Maas $8.21 on Kindle

As the book’s blurb states: “Feyre has returned to the Spring Court, determined to gather information on Tamlin’s actions and learn what she can about the invading king threatening to bring her land to its knees. But to do so she must play a deadly game of deceit. One slip could bring doom not only for Feyre, but for everything, and everyone, she holds dear.”

'A Court Of Frost And Starlight' by Sarah J. Maas $8.30 on Kindle

In the fourth book, Feyre and friends are busy rebuilding the Night Court after a devastating war. Yet even in the face of new, exciting beginnings, the scars of the past remain and Feyre must try to lead her troubled people to overcome the pain they have suffered.

'A Court Of Silver Flames' by Sarah J. Maas $8.21 on Kindle

In the series’ final tale, the journey of Feyre’s fiery sister, Nesta takes center stage. The synopsis states: “Ever since being forced into the Cauldron and becoming High Fae against her will, she’s struggled to find a place for herself within the strange, deadly world she inhabits. Worse, she can’t seem to move past the horrors of the war with Hybern and all she lost in it.” Nesta continues to clash with Cassian, a battle-scarred warrior in Rhysand and Feyre’s Night Court. But as a threatening new alliance forms, Nesta and Cassian may have to face their past, and each other, to fight back.