Ron DeSantis Is Trying Very Hard to ‘Out-Trump’ Donald Trump & It’s Not Working

Kristyn Burtt
U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race. Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
Ron DeSantis' Failed at Copying Donald Trump Campaign Strategy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying really hard to make a dent in Donald Trump’s lead in the run for the Republican Party nomination, but it’s not working. He’s been using his wife, Casey DeSantis, as his “secret weapon” to humanize him on the campaign trail and looking to the former president to reportedly take a few pages from his election playbook to no avail. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was assessing the GOP contenders on MSNBC, said DeSantis’ campaign has run off the rails very early on. “The dynamics of these races change from day to day,” she explained. “I think that Governor DeSantis has made some very large, critical errors. She seems to think he’s trying to “out-Trump Trump,” but failing miserably. “His attacks on teachers, on schools, on LGBTQ+ Americans, I think, go way too far in the state of Florida,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And I think that they are a profound political miscalculation and an overcompensation.”

DeSantis’ policies seem to have strong support from conservatives in Florida, but many GOP supporters nationwide feel like he’s gone too far right — and it’s hurting his campaign. The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival author is blaming the media for the struggles he’s seeing out on the road. The media does not want me to be the nominee,” he told Fox News on Sunday. “I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I will beat [Joe] Biden. But, even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things.”

Ocasio-Cortez, speaking from a very progressive base, sees it differently. “He may be trying to win a base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump,” she noted. “And he has sacrificed, I think, the one thing that others may have thought would make him competitive, which is this idea that he would somehow be more rational than Donald Trump, which he isn’t.” It’s still early in the race, but it is starting to feel like DeSantis’ run is almost over before it even began.

