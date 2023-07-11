Prince Harry‘s bombshell memoir Spare might be six months old but we’re still reeling from the many revelations contained in the book. From confessions about his wild teen years to new revelations about his tensions with his brother, Prince William, Spare was a rare insight into the secretive life of the British Royal family.

The book is a must-read and, with Amazon Prime Day deals, it's also totally affordable.





One of the more jaw-dropping tales in the book was Harry’s account of a 2019 argument with his brother over the scrutiny Harry and Meghan Markle were facing in the British press and their increasing distance from the Royal family. Harry claimed a heated discussion with the future king turned physical.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me,” Harry recalled. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Another egregious claim from Harry stated that his father, King Charles, enjoyed teasing him about allegations that he was the product of an affair between Princess Diana and a lover. Harry wrote: “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?” All that and much more is revealed in the book.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.