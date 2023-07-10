Inside Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes’ Rumored Secret Marriage That She Accidentally Exposed

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples. So low-key, in fact, that no one is exactly sure whether or not Gosling, 42, and Mendes, 49, are married. The couple share two daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, but keep their relationship almost entirely out of the public eye and almost never appear on the red carpet with one another.

Recently, however, the couple have been letting fans in on their romance and family life as Gosling works his way through the press tour for the Barbie movie. Gosling wore an ‘E’ necklace at the film’s recent premiere which he confirmed was a nod to his partner. Mendes, meanwhile, has been gushing about her man on social media. “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” she wrote in a July 6 caption on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Gosling on set of The Place Beyond The Pines, the 2012 movie that kickstarted their relationship. But even with all this recent insight into their relationship, there is still one question remaining.

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

Despite previously expressing her reluctance to tie the knot, Mendes appeared to confirm that she and Gosling secretly married in 2022. The couple have been together since 2011 and, in addition to co-starring in The Place Beyond The Pines, Mendes also appeared in Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut, Lost River.

Mendes appeared to confirm marriage rumors after referring to Gosling as her ‘husband.’

In November 2022, Mendes called the La La Land star her “husband” while appearing on Australia TV to promote her charity work. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time,” she said.

Shortly after, in a separate interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Mendes addressed a tattoo that had caused a stir on social media days earlier after she posted a photo showing her wrist tattoo that says “de Gosling.” In Hispanic culture, “de” or “of” unifies a woman’s last name with her husband’s after marriage. “I got it years ago, but I posted a picture and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions,” she said, adding that she likes to keep her love life “mysterious.” Related story Julia Roberts Posts Rare Snapshot of Hubby Danny Moder to Celebrate Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Gosling and Mendes have previously expressed their reluctance to get married.

While the marital status is still somewhat unclear, it would be a surprising change for the couple who have separately spoken about not feeling compelled to wed. In 2011, Mendes shared her stance during an interview with Chelsea Handler.

“I’m not like anti-marriage or the institution, like for other people,” Mendes explained. “And I love the idea of a union — that’s all very beautiful. But I think, you know, it’s a very old fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that?” She continued: “I actually think it’s really sexy to be with someone in your fifties and sixties and be like, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’ I think husband and wife is just … very unsexy.”

Also in 2011, while promoting his role in Blue Valentine, Gosling told Glamour that he rejected his character’s view that men get married after finding true love. “You know, I change my mind every day,” he said at the time. “But men aren’t planning their weddings from the time that we’re six. We’re putting them off as long as we can, and I think we get married for different reasons.”

Of course, these quotes came before the couple met (literally right before) so maybe things have changed or maybe their happier without a legally binding union! It wouldn’t be the first time their relationship made them change their views. Mendes admitted in 2020 that she didn’t think becoming a mother was on the cards for her until she met Gosling. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” Mendes told People.

Gosling and Mendes are extremely private about their family.

So its possible we may never get an official marriage confirmation. In 2022, Mendes explained her reasons for keeping her kids offline in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Mendes wrote. “Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

In 2020, Mendes explained why she doesn’t post Gosling, telling her Instagram followers: “I’ll only post [flashbacks] of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.”

