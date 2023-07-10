Salma Hayek Absolutely Sizzled in a Water Dance Video That Has Everyone Talking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek is celebrating a huge milestone that every celebrity would love to reach: 25 million followers on Instagram! To thank her fans, the 56-year-old star danced in her pool to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio, in the most dazzling video you will see on the internet all week — maybe even all summer.

Wearing her chic Zimmermann Devi Crochet Edge bikini, Hayek decided to up the ante with a “bikini workout” that showed off her “good moments dancing in the water.” She may “hate exercising,” but nobody has ever made a pool workout look this good. We are ready to take on the challenge if it will give us the same gorgeous curves. She dove into the water, showed off her best Jane Fonda workout moves, and gave a hair whip or two for a bit of flirty fun.

Drake, yes, THE Champagne Papi, was equally as mesmerized by this unexpected video and chimed in the comments, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.” Another person added, “She knows EXACTLY what she’s doing.” Yes, she does — and it’s working. But we love this one follower’s comment the most because it sums up what all of us are thinking. “The amount of traffic accidents that just happen with people watching this while driving is probably astronomical,” they wrote. “You’re a damn powerhouse.”

Zimmermann Devi Crochet Edge Bikini $270 Buy now

Hayek may not like to hit the gym, but she’s reminding us that a workout and good health can be tackled in many different ways. So, if you notice vigorous dancing routines become all the rage at the pool this summer, you will know who started the exciting trend all for the love of the ‘gram.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.