Selma Blair Made Everyone’s Jaw Drop in This Daring White Swimsuit-Clad Video

It’s no secret that Selma Blair has shown that she’s a confident superstar over the years. Within the past year, she’s shown that the summertime is her time to shine! And this new video shows she’s only getting started.

On July 1, the Mean Baby author shared a showstopping compilation video of herself on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Mad about you 💋 [Video Description: Selma has bleached blonde hair and is wearing a white bathing suit while in and around a pool with her dog Scout.]”

Throughout the video, we see Blair looking like a confident, sunkissed goddess as she poses in and out of the pool. While rocking her iconic platinum blonde locks, she’s showing off her toned physique in a cutout white swimsuit, which she paired with gold statement jewelry, red nails, and a bold red lip look.

Truly, she looks so fierce in this video, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t watch it on repeat!

In a previous interview with Town and Country, Blair talked about how she stays grateful throughout it all. “I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me,” she said. “I’m very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people.”

