Ivanka Trump ‘Paved the Way’ for Younger Sister Tiffany’s Elite Socialite Lifestyle

Kristyn Burtt
Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House to join their father, United States President Donald J. Trump aboard Marine One as they depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC for Florida where he and his family will spend the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump Ron Sachs - CNP/MEGA.
Family members of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, (from L-R) wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. listen to the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016. / AFP / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump Was Tiffany's Role Model for the Socialite Life
It’s no secret that Tiffany Trump jet-sets around the world with a very international group of socialites, especially now that she’s married to a billionaire’s son, Michael Boulos. However, the law school graduate had a role model in the family who opened the door for this elite life, and it wasn’t her dad, Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany’s big half-sister is the one who “paved the way” for her exclusive one-percent lifestyle, according to the Daily Mail. She was around Ivanka when she was a baby until Donald Trump divorced second wife, Marla Maples, in 1999. The sisters reconnected after Tiffany moved from California back to the East Coast to attend college, and eventually law school, amid her father’s run for president. It’s where Tiffany finally got a taste of the socialite life that Ivanka, and husband Jared Kushner, had thrived in when they lived in New York City. 

Tiffany didn’t dive into her father’s political life while in Washington, D.C. like Ivanka did, which might have been the right move. As Ivanka and Kushner try to work their way back into the socialite set after being shunned by them, Tiffany has been warmly welcomed into the fold. She doesn’t have the baggage of serving in Donald Trump’s administration like her big sis does, and she and Boulos’ recent Italian getaway proves how tight they are within that rich inner circle. 

With Ivanka struggling to catch up, it might be Tiffany who is now leading the way, but she couldn’t have done it alone. This next chapter in the former president’s youngest daughter’s life might be a fascinating one to watch as her profile rises on the international socialite scene with Ivanka now riding on her little sister’s coattails.

