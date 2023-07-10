Alicia Silverstone Did a Total Fashion 180 by Channeling Her Inner Gothic Princess

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While so many stars are letting out their inner mermaids by the pool, Alicia Silverstone is letting out her inner gothic Queen. Like the gals who can’t wait for the spooky season to come around, Silverstone is bringing all the gothic glamour this summer in a look that’s a total 180 from her usual style!

On July 7, The Kind Diet author shared a seriously showstopping photo of herself rocking a daring Cristian Siriano gown. She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Alexa, play “Back To Black” by Amy Winehouse 🖤 @Csiriano.”

In the photo, we see Silverstone looking like a gothic princess as she wows in a daring black gown. Not only does this sheer floral gown show off her confident spirit and long legs, but it shows she can rock any look she desires.

Whether it be a gothic, floor-length ball gown like this one or a sparkling red carpet look, Silverstone knows how to look sensational in all of it.

In a previous interview with Redbook Mag, the Clueless alum talked about her mindset on aging, saying the “sexiest decade” is whatever one you’re in. “I would think that every day that you’re carving out the life you want to live, nourishing your body, and limiting the damage, that you keep getting sexier and sexier,” she said. And she added that her “ideal age” is “Right now. And whatever ‘now’ is until forever.”

