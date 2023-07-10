Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Made a Rare NYC Appearance That Shows Just How Close They Really Are

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor, 28, prefers life out of the spotlight, but he made a rare appearance over the weekend with his uber-famous father. The father-son duo was spotted in New York City, along with Tom’s sister Lee Ann Mapother DeVette, on their way into an AMC movie theater for an advance screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The group kept it causal with Tom wearing dark-wash jeans, a black button-down shirt, and his signature Ray-Ban sunglasses. (See the photos HERE.) Connor opted for dark gray pants, a light gray polo shirt, and fresh white tennis sneakers. He was walking side by side with DeVette, who stayed on-trend with a Barbiecore pink sweater over her white shirt and jeans.

Connor Cruise. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel.

Fans, who keep up with Connor’s life on Instagram, know that he works as a DJ, and loves deep-sea fishing, golf, and barbecue. He doesn’t post often, but his followers are always actively engaged with his snapshots. What might surprise some people is that Tom’s only son is married to a fellow Scientologist, Silvia Zanchi. They wed in 2019, but there is not much else known about her or their low-key marriage. When Connor does emerge into the spotlight, it’s with his dad.

Connor is obviously supporting Tom for his latest blockbuster film by joining him on the promotional tour — and it gives a small glimpse into how bonded the father and son are. Connor, and his older sister, Isabella, 30, remained with Tom after his divorce from Kidman in 2001. The Undoing star keeps her relationship with her children very private — it’s unknown how close she is to Connor, but it is assumed she has contact with Isabella, who uses Kidman as her middle name. It’s just one of the mysteries that surround the former couple and their children because of the Scientology element, but it’s pretty easy to see that Tom and Connor are closely aligned.

