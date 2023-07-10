Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Tipped To Land Major Role in Film Linked to Princess Diana

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many royal fans are aware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working to make the most of their media ventures. Ever since their Spotify deal dissolved, they’re been reportedly upping the ante with their Netflix ideas and projects, including doing solo projects. Now, it seems Meghan may have a major role on the horizon (and it has a seriously unique tie to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana)!

Multiple reports came into Express that hint Meghan could get the lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic film The Bodyguard. Starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the 1992 film followed a Secret Service agent who takes on the role of guarding an R&B singer.

The reports show that Costner is allegedly the one who pitched the idea of not only a sequel but of Meghan being a part of it. It said, “The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit.”

Now, back in 2012, Costner revealed to People that “the studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2” with Diana as the new love interest.” And he then talked about a phone conversation he had with the late Princess of Wales.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question: ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” Costner recalled. “I said: ‘Yeah. There’’ going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too.'”

After some time, though, Diana declined, with Costner recalling her saying, “Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it’s ready I’ll be in a really good spot.”

It would be quite cosmic if Meghan ended up taking on this role, and it makes sense considering the reports beforehand that talked about her going solo to “save her career.”

