U.S. Officials Had This To Say About Prince Harry’s Visa Status After a Confession From His Memoir Put It in Jeopardy

Looks like concerned parties won’t be getting a look into Prince Harry‘s US visa application after requests were made to view the material. For a second time, The Department of Homeland Security has turned down a Freedom of Information Act request made by a conservative think-tank, The Heritage Foundation, who planned to uncover whether the 38-year-old Brit lied in immigration paper-work about past drug-taking.

In his memoir Spare, The Duke of Sussex admited that he “drank heavily” as a teen, used cocaine and smoked marijuana throughout his life. “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he wrote.

As recently as March, Harry discussed experimenting with psychedelics in his adulthood, calling them a “fundamental” part of his life in a conversation with trauma expert Gabor Maté. He said: “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me.”

For those unaware of the visa application process, applicants are specifically asked to answer questions about past drug use and anyone determined to be a drug abuser is deemed “inadmissible.” Many aired frustrations that Harry had either lied on his application or was honest and is being given special treatment due to his status.

In May, the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation Nile Gardiner said: “The Biden administration is clearly stonewalling here and they are trying to avoid releasing any documents. They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press, which is outrageous, and by concentrating their fire on the British Press even though we have submitted articles in the US press about the same subject.”

Now, the Department of Homeland Security has finally given an answer about Prince Harry’s visa status.

The DHS is refusing to reveal any details about Harry’s application due to his “right to privacy,” The Daily Mail reports. The department previously rejected an initial request to make the documents public, responding that just because the former working royal is a “public figure” that does not mean he would “forfeit all rights of privacy.” Prince Harry has not responded to the debacle and it is currently unclear what the status of his application is.

