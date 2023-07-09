Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Is Allegedly Taking a Drastic Move to Earn Back Her Trust

It seems that while Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are on the road to reconciliation after his alleged affair, Millepied is ready to take a drastic move to get their trust back to normal.

RadarOnline reported that Millepied is ready to be fully transparent with the Thor: Love and Thunder star by sharing all of his passwords. An insider said, he’s trying to put her mind at ease by giving her “all his passwords.” They added, “And he’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces.”

“There’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants,” the insider added. “If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug.”

For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress and Millepied allegedly had an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne, according to Page Six.

It reportedly lasted a few months, but by the time the news broke, the affair was allegedly already over. Rumors also swirled that they briefly split in 2022 because of it, but are working on their reconciliation — despite their close friends’ alleged concerns.

Insiders also told RadarOnline a few weeks ago that “He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed, and she’s giving him another chance. Natalie’s very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues.”

Portman and Millepied started their romance in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Black Swan. They married in 2012, and later welcomed two children together named Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.

