Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Gorgeous Gray Hair While Rocking a Daring Red Swimsuit

We’ve seen Sharon Stone show off her confident spirit in an array of ensembles, from daring leopard-print swimwear to Barbiecore red carpet looks. But this swimsuit look may be her most daring, and showstopping, yet!

On July 7, the Beauty of Living Twice author shared a sensational photo of herself with the caption reading, “Healthy Ish Happy Summer.”

In the photo, we see Stone looking stunning while showing off her vibrant, slicked-back gray hair. Along with that, we see her looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous while in this plunging red one-piece that shows off her toned physique and freckles. To top off the luxurious look, she’s decked out in gold statement jewelry that is giving us all the lavish vibes!

Truly, she looks so ready for summer and we love seeing her show off her confident self for everyone to marvel at!

The Basic Instinct star previously recounted to Yahoo Life about her body confidence journey, getting more vulnerable than ever. “There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said: I won’t get out until I can fully accept my body,” she said. “I started to cry at the sight of my slightly aging body and face in the magnifying mirror. But you are not completely powerless and can slow down the process enormously if you pull yourself together, eat disciplined and exercise a lot.”

