King Charles III Is Reportedly Hesitant To Speak With Prince Harry Over This ‘Key Factor’

The rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family has seemingly oscillated between growth and stagnation over the course of the last few years since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, made the decision to take a step back as senior members of The Firm. Despite his recent visits to the United Kingdom, it doesn’t appear Harry and his father, newly crowned King Charles III, have reached any point of reconciliation. But there’s reportedly a very important reason why the monarch might not want to speak with his second son.

King Charles is still hesitant to speak with Harry after the fallout the royal family dealt with following the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, according to OK! Magazine. Not only is the sovereign experiencing a mix of “hurt and fury” over his son’s “monetized indiscretions,” he’s grown wary of reconnecting with Harry, especially after what he wrote about King Charles’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Royal expert Daniela Elser said, per the outlet, that Harry’s memoir left such an indelible impact, that it’s brought up “another key factor preventing His Majesty or anyone with an HRH picking up the phone with the Sussexes. It could all end up as fodder for a future bestseller.” Indeed, Harry disclosed a number of stories in his memoir related to his time in the royal family, the loss of his mother, and growing up in the public eye — and not all of those stories rubbed the royal family the right way.

For all our hopes that Harry and his father (and brother for that matter) will one day reforge their bond, there seems to be a lot of trust that has to be rebuilt on both sides for the parties to get there. It seems, though, that Harry and Meghan are more than ready to leave the past behind them and move forward into their next chapter. We’ll have to see if that chapter includes rebuilding those familial ties.

