This Political Figure Called Donald Trump Jr. a ‘Sore Loser’ & ‘Big Baby’ Over Australia Debacle

While the Trump family faces a plethora of legal issues in the not-so-distant future, it seems one member of the family is facing international scrutiny for their speaking event in Australia. A few weeks ago, many Australian citizens started multiple petitions trying to ban Donald Trump Jr from obtaining a VISA to speak for a nonprofit called Turning Point Australia. While his team claims the petitions worked, Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil tells another, more scathing story about the Liberal Privilege author.

O’Neil claimed per NBC that Donald Jr had, in fact, been granted a VISA, and the alleged reason he canceled was due to poor ticket sales. In a series of deleted tweets, she wrote, “Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser. Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get canceled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese doubled down on these claims from O’Neil. He told reporters, per NBC, “Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him.”

For those that don’t know, Donald Jr had been heavily promoting a three-city speaking tour with the nonprofit Turning Point Australia, which was set to take place from July 9 to 11. In light of this, many petitions were made, with the most popular capping out at over 22,000 signatures.

The nonprofit announced the speaking tour was postponed indefinitely on their Facebook, saying, “📣 It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps… 😂 Announcement & more info coming soon about the postponement of the tour. Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture The dates will be changing for all shows to a later date. Apologies for any inconveniences especially those who had long travel plans!”

