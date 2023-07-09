This Mean Girls Alum Is Reportedly the Unexpected A-Lister Who Set Up Tiffany Trump With Her Husband Michael Boulos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it seems like we know everything there is to know about former US President Donald Trump and his children, we just discovered a tidbit about Tiffany Trump that no one really expected. So as many people know, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos have been together since 2018, and got married on Nov 12, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago. But do you know who was their unofficial matchmaker?

We’ll give you a hint: their Cupid was a Mean Girls alum!

Back in Jan 2018, paparazzi caught Tiffany and Boulos out in London, but in that same year, their relationship really heated up during their visit to a Mykonos beach club. But this venue wasn’t just any beach club; it was Lindsay Lohan’s beach club!

Lohan was having a get-together at the club, but she admitted another layer to the story. While she knew both of them, and was quite friendly with both, she wasn’t exactly there with both of them when it happened. The Parent Trap actor told People, “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened.” So while she wasn’t the direct matchmaker, she did provide a romantic setting for the two’s romance to bloom further!

For those that don’t know, Lohan and Tiffany first met in early 2017 through their mutual friendship with Andrew Warren, per The Washington Post. She also made rare comments to the New York Times, calling Tiffany “a really sweet girl. Nice person.” As for Boulos, he and Lohan were introduced through mutual friends.

