Hayley Atwell Finally Broke Her Silence on Rumors About Her Dating Co-Star Tom Cruise

For years now, people have been convinced that there was something going on between Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One co-stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. And the rumors didn’t stop even when Atwell got engaged in April 2023. But Atwell is finally setting the record straight after three years, and some may be surprised about what she has to say about the Oscar-nominated actor.

In a recent interview with Independent, Atwell confided that she sees Cruise and Mission Impossible director, Chris McQuarrie as “sort of two uncles.” And she added that the “weird” rumors were never true!

“I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about,’” she said. “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

The Captain America star added that she found them “upsetting,” saying, “It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive.”

For those unaware, in late 2020, The Sun reported that Cruise and Atwell were secretly dating. Many conflicting reports came in the next few years, with some claiming they broke up, stayed together secretly, and even reconnected in early 2022. But Atwell has finally shut down the rumors for good!

As previously mentioned, Atwell got engaged to her partner music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April 2023 after a year together. Cruise is currently single, but has reportedly courted quite a few A-listers over the past year.

