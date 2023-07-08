Meghan Markle’s Team Reportedly Wants Her to Do This Drastic Move to ‘Save Her Career’

2023 has been rather unkind to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially when it comes to their media ventures. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying a bunch of different avenues like Netflix documentaries and historical drama shows, it seems Meghan’s team wants her to go back to her roots.

Insiders reportedly said that her team told her there is “no future” working with Harry and to ditch her connection to being a Sussex and go back to being a solo act. Apparently, in order to “save her career,” insiders want her to establish her own career away from “Brand Sussex.”

“They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career,” an insider told Closer magazine per Sky News Australia. “It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope.”

As many royal fans know, Meghan recently joined William Morris Endeavour (or WME) as a client under CEO Ari Emanuel and agents Brad Slater and Kimberly Bialek. In recent months, after their Spotify deal fizzled, both Meghan and Harry have been working on solo projects.

Harry has been working on multiple Netflix documentaries centered around his charity work, and with Meghan, fans aren’t 100 percent sure what her solo work will entail. Rumors have swirled about Archetypes being renewed on another platform, but fans are still waiting for more news to break in the upcoming weeks.

