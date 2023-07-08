James Cameron Is Selling His $33 Million Mansion & It’s a Literal Paradise — See the Photos!

Did you really think James Cameron, also known as the man who directed the Avatar movies and Titanic, wouldn’t have an insanely lavish home?! Whatever you think he was living in, double the lavishness of it all.

Recently, Cameron revealed he and his wife Suzy Amis are selling their $33 million mansion in Gaviota, Calif, and it’s a literal paradise. The Camerons bought this home for around $4.3 million back in the late 1990s, and have gone out the wazoo with the renovations and additions. Along with having five huge bedrooms and six whole bathrooms, this house has virtually everything someone could ever need.

The seaside property also boasts a bunch of amenities and multiple ancillary buildings. So many are asking, why would they sell this IRL Nirvana? Well, according to the Wall Street Journal per Dirt, the pair are selling off the 102-acred property simply because they’re “scattered around too much” around the world.

While we daydream about what it’d be like to have a Martha Stewart-approved cocktail in that pool that overlooks the ocean, let’s take a look through the Oscar-winning director’s soon-to-be former home. From the natural wood accents throughout to the pricey kitchen appliances, this home is something out of our HGTV-binging dreams.

Check out the photos and details about Cameron’s mega-million mansion he’s unloading below, and make sure to see the rest of the photos at Dirt!

Blake Bronstad.

Did you notice this Rocky Mountain quartzite flooring throughout the living room and kitchen? They added that some time ago and it just makes the whole place even more luxurious looking.

Blake Bronstad.

This kitchen may be one of the most gorgeous we’ve ever seen. Along with custom lighting, they added top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Blake Bronstad.

That view?! With the oceanside views in every corner of the home, you can wake up and fall asleep to the sounds of the ocean right outside your window.

Blake Bronstad.

Remember those amenities? Well, the mansion has a movie theater, game room, gym, and a pool and spa, to name a few.

Blake Bronstad.

This photo says enough. This is the view, and it’s something out of a resort brochure.

