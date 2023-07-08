Jennifer Tilly Turned Every Single Head in Her Most Daring & Gothic Look To Date

Jennifer Tilly’s newest look is bringing us to our knees! On July 6, the Chucky star shared a seriously showstopping photo of herself to her Instagram with the caption reading, “The French Lieutenant’s Woman.” She added, “Getting all dramatic in this #ZacPosen cape at @nicholasme’s store: @cabinebynicholasmellamphy.”

In the photo, we see Tilly unleashing her inner gothic goddess as she rocks an all-black, draped cape from Zac Posen. She paired the look with black heels, her iconic wavy hair, and a bold red lip to top off the gorgeous look.

Now, as always, her devoted fans flocked to the comment section, saying things like “no matter what you wear you will always look pretty✨️” and “Beautiful as always! 🤩🥹🔥❤️.”

Whether it be dramatic, gothic looks like this one or a light Barbiecore fit perfect for springtime, Tilly knows how to ensure all eyes will be on her.

Along with being an Oscar-nominated actress, style icon, and amazing poker player, Tilly is also a collector of fine jewelry. In a super-rare interview with the Hollywood Reporter back in Dec 2016, she talked about how much she adores fine jewelry, and even designs some herself. “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses,” the Hide and Seek star said. “I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

