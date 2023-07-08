Eva Mendes’ Touching Shout-Out to Ryan Gosling Totally Has Us Swooning

Of all the famous celebrity couples, there are no two people quite like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The longtime couple tend to keep most aspects of their relationship as private as possible. But every once in a while, we get a glimpse at their bond and it never fails to make us swoon. Mendes recently gave her beau a shout-out on social media, and it might just be the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day.

Mendes recently took to Instagram and showered Gosling with so much love and praise for his work in the upcoming film Barbie, sharing a new clip from the movie along with some quotes from Greta Gerwig’s recent profile with Rolling Stone. “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” Mendes captioned one post, which featured snapshots of the couple from the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. You can check out the new clip from Barbie HERE and Mendes’ sweet shout-out to Gosling HERE.

Ryan Gosling's daughters' reaction to him trying to play Barbies with them is all the proof you need that he's the perfect choice to play Ken. https://t.co/zaqzkZB6eu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 2, 2023

It’s not often that Mendes’ touching tributes to Gosling are so overt. In the past, Mendes’ shout-outs to her partner have been fairly subtle. But these two posts thoroughly highlight not only how much she adores Gosling, but also how much Mendes’ admires his work and talent.

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines and have practically been together ever since. The couple shares two daughters, born in 2014 and 2016, both of whom Gosling and Mendes keep protected from the prying eyes of the public. We truly love to see how strong this couple’s bond is after all of these years, and these two precious posts show us Mendes and Gosling are as strong as ever.

