Prince Harry’s Friends Reportedly Feel He Has ‘Not Repaid the Loyalty’ Amid His Latest & Shocking Snub

It seems as though Prince Harry may not be on the best of terms with his old friends, and his latest no-show may have solidified that his friendships could be ending. Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English claimed that ever since Harry released Spare, his old friendships have been on the fritz. Not only were Harry’s friends reportedly “very hurt” by the comments made in Spare, but his friends feel as though he isn’t as loyal as they are.

English wrote on Palace Confidential about this issue brewing, saying, “From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other.”

She added, “There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said: ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.’” Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden also added that Harry has “done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”

These reports came after Harry skipped his best friend Jack Munn’s wedding, despite Munn being Harry’s “unofficial best man” at his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry and Munn first met while attending Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and the two were close friends for years after. However, it’s becoming increasingly unclear if they even talk anymore.

