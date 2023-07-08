Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Reveal the ‘Awkward’ Moment That Changed Their Entire Relationship

We’ve all loved watching Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ love story over the years. From seeing them be newbies in the sports world to parents of two and traveling the globe together, it’s been a beautiful ride. As many fans know, Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts. However, we just learned a few more details, including an “awkward” one that changed their relationship trajectory forever.

In the new Netflix docu-series Quarterback, per MSN, which is set to premiere on July 12, Patrick talked about how his and Brittany’s relationship started. Now, we’re not rewinding back to high school; we’re going back to middle school. Patrick said, “We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade. She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

“I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior,” he added. “I actually got her a rose … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day.”

Brittany then added what happened after he gave her the rose and the “awkward” moment that changed it all, saying, “He thought it was a joke. I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

She added, “… When they were chanting, I thought it was kind of awkward and it was funny. I was like, ‘Okay this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating.’”

They've been together ever since. They got engaged in 2020, and later wed in 2022 in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling, 2, and Bronze, who was born Nov 2022.

