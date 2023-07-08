Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Shows Ivanka Trump May Be Influencing Her Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying that Kate Middleton is a modern-day fashion icon for those who love the sleek, chic, and ever-so-neat. She knows how to rock bold colors and effortlessly rock rewears like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. However, fans are starting to notice a pattern between her fashion and Ivanka Trump’s fashion, and it may not exactly be in the way you think.

As many royal fans saw, Kate donned a gorgeous baby blue and white Beulah dress for Prince William’s polo match on July 6. See the photo below:

Karwai Tang/WireImage.

While many adored seeing her in a new dress, many also noticed something else: Ivanka wore the same dress in 2020.

Back in Sept 2020, Ivanka donned the same blue and white dress while campaigning for her father Donald Trump in Florida, and if you don’t believe us, here’s the Instagram post below:

Now, this isn’t the first time the Princess of Wales and Ivanka have twinned with their fashion. While they’re worn similar looks in the past, this is the fifth time they’ve donned the exact same dress.

Many remember the recent incident where Ivanka donned the same Jenny Packham gown Kate wore during the No Time to Die premiere, but in turquoise. But here’s the thing: this is the only incident where Kate wore it first.

Related story Kate Middleton Apparently Uses a 'Signature' Butt Tap To Send a Message to Prince William When They're in Public

Not only did Ivanka wear the Beulah dress nearly three years ago, but, for instance, when Kate donned a black and white Emilia Wickstead dress for the Royal Charity Polo Cup match in 2022, Ivanka wore it three years prior. Same thing with the blue and white Alessandra Rich dress and the iconic Flippy Wiggle Dress by Suzannah.

Now, you may be wondering: maybe they have the same stylist? Nope. Kate’s longtime stylist is Natasha Archer, someone who’s worked closely with her for years. As for Ivanka, she’s worked with stylists like Cat Williams and Alexa Rodulfo, but never Archer.

You can chalk it up to similar styles, but fans are raising their eyebrows a bit at the numerous similarities.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

