Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Privately Dealt With This Huge Blow Right After Their Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly lost $50 million in stocks before the model filed for divorce in October 2022. The couple split last year after months of speculation that Brady’s return to football after coming out of a brief retirement in early 2022 had put strain on their marriage. However, an ongoing legal battle involving the former couple suggests that maybe there was another factor putting stress on their marriage.

According to The New York Times, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, were among the biggest shareholders of now-defunct crypto exchange FTX Trading Limited. The two reportedly took an equity stake and received a payment in cryptocurrency. The former star quarterback allegedly received $30 million while Bündchen got $18 million. Brady served as a brand ambassador for FTX, while Bündchen joined as an “environmental and social initiatives advisor” in 2021. The exes also appeared in FTX’s 2022 Super Bowl ad. FTX went bankrupt in November 2022.

The former couple, who share two children, were among several celebrities named in a lawsuit filed in November 2022. Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and Larry David are among the other names. The New York Times also notes that, in addition to being sued, Brady and Bündchen will now also have to pay tax on the stock that is now worthless.

The former couple finalized their divorce on October 20, 2022, the same day that they officially announced the dissolution of the marriage following months of speculation. In a statement released that day, Brady wrote: “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” He continued, “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

In her own Instagram story, Bündchen wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.” The model continued, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”