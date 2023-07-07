Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Made a Heartbreaking Confession About Comparing Herself to Her Famous Sisters-In-Law

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Danielle Jonas opened up about her personal life that was so raw and honest, it’s a sentiment that many people can probably relate to whether they are famous or not. As the wife of Kevin Jonas, and a sister-in-law to Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, it’s hard not to feel a little lost in the spotlight.

Danielle admitted on the June 27 episode of the LadyGang podcast that she often “feels less than” the Games of Thrones and Citadel stars because they have an identity outside of their famous husbands — Turner is married to Joe and Chopra is hitched to Nick. “It’s a love-hate. I feel like I am torn,” Danielle revealed. “The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

Danielle is trying to figure out what she wants out her own life besides being Kevin’s wife and mother of two daughters, Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6. “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” she said to her husband, who also joined her on the podcast. “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

The sweetest part of the exchange is that Kevin empathized with his wife’s plight since he’s also dealt with his more famous brothers getting more opportunities in Hollywood. “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff,” he explained. “It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right? You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.” Danielle is in great company with the successful women in her life, so hopefully she will see she’s just as powerful as her sisters-in-law — she just has to find the right path to show off her magic.

