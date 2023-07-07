Jennifer Aniston Was Just the Victim of a Disturbing Online Hoax

There are always weird stories coming out from Hollywood, but this might be one of the strangest ones to hit the internet this year. Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to be a victim of the death hoax. It’s a trend fans have seen on social media which has falsely claimed that stars, including Britney Spears, Cher, and Morgan Freeman, had died an untimely death.

The Aniston rumor was started by MediaMass, a site known for its fake news. They claimed a Facebook page called “R.I.P. Jennifer Aniston” reported her death: “At about 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (July 05, 2023), our beloved actress Jennifer Aniston passed away,” wrote the site. “Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.” They even went as far as to fabricate a press release from her reps which stated, “She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.” These are wild times we are living in, folks.

Jennifer Aniston is here to challenge ageist compliments and inspire a new perspective on beauty and success. https://t.co/UfXENFoZvP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 9, 2023

That must have been shocking news to The Morning Show star who has been busy promoting her Lolavie haircare line, sharing her partnership with Pvolve fitness program, and enjoying her summer workouts in LA. The 54-year-old star is too busy to address such a nonsense rumor personally, but it has to be odd to wake up one day to texts from friends making sure you are still alive.

Aniston’s death hoax is a reminder to not believe everything you read on social media — and to make sure to double-check your sources. We are happy that the Friends star is alive and thriving because she is one of our favorite Hollywood icons.

