Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Casey DeSantis Hit the Presidential Campaign Trail Because Ron DeSantis Needs Help With His ‘Prickly Political Image’

Kristyn Burtt
Casey DeSantis, wife of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, greets guests during a campaign event at Eternity Church on May 30, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Plus Icon
Casey DeSantis Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard Taft and his wife Helen are pictured with their grandchildren as the Chief Justice celebrated his 70th birthday with a family gathering, Sept. 15, 1927, in Murray Bay, Quebec. The 10 grandchildren are, from left: Horace Taft, Caroline Manning, Lucia Chase Taft, Lloyd Bowers Taft, Seth Chase Taft, Helen Taft Manning, Sylvia Howard Taft, Eleanor Kellogg Taft, Robert Taft, and William Howard Taft III. (AP Photo)
FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo shows the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, and his wife, first lady Florence Kling Harding. The centennial of President Warren G. Harding's election was marked Monday in his home county in Ohio with a modest radio tribute rather than the grand museum and homestead re-opening envisioned before the pandemic. Harding, a Republican, was elected Nov. 2, 1920, his 55th birthday, succeeding Democrat Woodrow Wilson. He beat a fellow Ohio newspaper publisher, James Cox, on a platform of restoring normalcy after World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. (AP Photo, File)
U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 1924. (AP Photo)
President Herbert Hoover and his wife Lou led the nation in the celebration of George Washington's birthday Feb. 22, by attending Divine Service at Christ Church, Alexandria, VA., where he sat in the same pew once occupied by the first president. He was accompanied by Mrs. Hoover and their granddaugter, Peggy Ann Hoover. Photograph shows their party en route to the church. From left: Dr. H.A. Latane, vestryman of the church, Mrs. Hoover, Peggy Ann, President Hoover, and D.N. Rust, another vestryman. (AP Photo)
A Look Back at Presidential Families Through the Decades 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The campaign trail for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a rough one so far since he’s trailing Republican Party leader Donald Trump by a wide margin. So, his presidential campaign staffers have come up with a game plan to utilize his “secret weapon,” wife Casey DeSantis.

In her first solo appearance in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, Casey tried to revive her husband’s floundering run for president. She’s been dubbed by The New York Times as the “humanizer-in-chief” because Ron’s often “prickly political image” needs some serious softening if he’s going to be a realistic contender for the GOP nomination. To add insult to injury, he can’t seem to get anywhere near the competition, who already has two indictments against him in 2023.

This strategic PR move isn’t a new idea, it’s been utilized in the past by Democrat and Republican challengers alike — send the wife out on the road to get the word out about how fabulous their husband is. Michelle Obama, Ann Romney, and even Melania Trump have stumped for their husbands to help bolster their campaigns, especially amongst female voters. The big concern, as pointed out by the media outlet, is that the DeSantis campaign is struggling so much, they are bringing out this publicity tool very early in the presidential race — it doesn’t give much hope for Ron trying to hold a national position right now.

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis $18.75 on Amazon.com

Ron hopes that by sending Casey out on her own, it will help with his “relatability” challenges in the wake of his Florida controversies with the LGBTQ+ communities and the Disney corporation. She’s leaning hard into the young family narrative, but it may not be enough to woo the voters when Ron just isn’t catching on with the voters outside of Florida.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.

Cynthia Nixon, Kanye West

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad