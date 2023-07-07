Casey DeSantis Hit the Presidential Campaign Trail Because Ron DeSantis Needs Help With His ‘Prickly Political Image’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The campaign trail for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a rough one so far since he’s trailing Republican Party leader Donald Trump by a wide margin. So, his presidential campaign staffers have come up with a game plan to utilize his “secret weapon,” wife Casey DeSantis.

In her first solo appearance in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, Casey tried to revive her husband’s floundering run for president. She’s been dubbed by The New York Times as the “humanizer-in-chief” because Ron’s often “prickly political image” needs some serious softening if he’s going to be a realistic contender for the GOP nomination. To add insult to injury, he can’t seem to get anywhere near the competition, who already has two indictments against him in 2023.

Some of Casey DeSantis' friends were cut from her contact list after Ron became governor of Florida.

This strategic PR move isn’t a new idea, it’s been utilized in the past by Democrat and Republican challengers alike — send the wife out on the road to get the word out about how fabulous their husband is. Michelle Obama, Ann Romney, and even Melania Trump have stumped for their husbands to help bolster their campaigns, especially amongst female voters. The big concern, as pointed out by the media outlet, is that the DeSantis campaign is struggling so much, they are bringing out this publicity tool very early in the presidential race — it doesn’t give much hope for Ron trying to hold a national position right now.

Ron hopes that by sending Casey out on her own, it will help with his “relatability” challenges in the wake of his Florida controversies with the LGBTQ+ communities and the Disney corporation. She’s leaning hard into the young family narrative, but it may not be enough to woo the voters when Ron just isn’t catching on with the voters outside of Florida.

