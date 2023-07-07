Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kate Middleton Proved She’s Prince William’s Biggest Fan in Recent Polo Outing & There Was Even Some Rare PDA

Giovana Gelhoren
Kate Middleton & Prince William
Kate Middleton & Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even before their 2011 fairytale-worthy wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s relationship has been loved by many all around the globe. Whether it’s the way they’ve taken being parents on three in stride or the way they tend to sneak in some rare PDA in public events, these two have proved they’re a match made in heaven.

Most recently, the Princess of Wales continued to show just how perfect they are for one another as she supported William at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 on July 6. During the event, which took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Middleton stood on the sidelines and passionately cheered for her husband as he played polo.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales cheers as she watches Prince William, Prince of Wales play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales cheers as she watches Prince William, Prince of Wales play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the end, William’s team won the match and he got a special gesture from Middleton to celebrate the win. As seen in a now-viral TikTok with over 160,000 views, William got two kisses on the cheek from his wife as he accepted the prize (all the other players had only gotten handshakes from the royal).

EGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
EGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage
@catherineprincesadegales

Princess Catherine gives William his polo prize and a kiss after his victory at Windsor. #catherine #catherineprincesadegales #polo #royalpolo #katemiddleton #princewilliam #principewilliam

♬ Love Story Lofi (Remix) – Aurel Surya Lie

“And this is how to support your husband. With grace, class and sophistication,” wrote one royal fan in the comments. “Omg I just love this pair, our future feels safe,” wrote another.

And though sweet PDA moments from the couple are still rare, they’ve definitely been ramping it up recently. At the Royal Ascot last month, for example, Middleton did her signature butt tap on William that went far from unnoticed.

“PDAs seem to be increasing recently rather than decreasing,” body language expert Judi James to Express. As for the reason, it seems like it all comes down to the “physical attraction or approval” these two lovebirds have been feeling about each other recently. We love to see it!

