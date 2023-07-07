Royal Fans Are Wondering Why Prince Harry Didn’t Attend His BFF’s Wedding in England

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry enjoyed his Fourth of July holiday weekend at a quaint Montecito parade with his family. However, royal fans were curious as to why he wasn’t in England celebrating the wedding of his longtime friend Jack Mann to Isabella Clarke.

Even though Prince William was Harry’s best man on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in 2018, it was understood in tight royal circles that Mann was Harry’s “real” best man, according to the Daily Mail. The two men met when they were at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005. Mann was also spotted in one of the never-before-seen photographs shared in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, from the royal couple’s wedding night. The Duke of Sussex looks ecstatic to be surrounded by his best buds on such a momentous day. (See the photo HERE.)

Harry has admitted that some of his friendships have faltered over the years since his exit from the palace, and now, people are wondering if Mann might be one of them. “Several close mates and beloved figures in my life had chastised me for Oprah,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, Spare. “How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staff had done for decades – briefing the press on the shy, planting stories… The only difference was that Meg and I were upfront about it.”

While fans have no insider details about their friendship status, it’s also possible that Harry and Meghan stayed away out of respect for Mann’s big day. Any sighting of the Sussexes in the U.K. draws too many negative headlines, and they might have considered that fact so they woudn’t spoil the newlyweds’ special moment. Somehow, we have a feeling this story might have another chapter now that fans have taken notice.

