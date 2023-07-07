Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kate Middleton’s Popularity Is Turning Out To Be a Major Problem for King Charles III’s Reign

Kristyn Burtt
The Prince of Wales takes part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023, at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 6th July 2023 Plus Icon
Kate Middleton James Whatling/MEGA.
SLOUGH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Catherine, Princess of Wales, makes a pancake as she visits the Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the homes work on February 21, 2023 in Slough, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are learning very quickly that they just aren’t that popular. Anti-monarchy protestors show up at every event making sure that the royal couple knows that he is “Not my King.” Wednesday’s Scottish coronation should have been a grand affair for Charles, but the only person in the royal family anyone seemed to care about was Kate Middleton

It was hard not to look at King Charles, who has been adamant about modernizing the monarchy, and question why they are in what some call cosplay garb while Kate dazzled in a royal blue Catherine Walker coatdress. She looked like the only contemporary member of the palace at that moment. The Daily Beast gave a bleak view of what King Charles’ reign is going to look like, writing, “It seems sadly inevitable that as long as King Charles and Queen Camilla remain on the throne, affection for the British monarchy will dwindle.” 

There are also whispers amongst the British elite that “Charles will abdicate on or around his 80th birthday, handing the controls to William and Kate while they are young enough to make a difference.” That’s only six years away, but that might be just enough time to make the royal family even more irrelevant than it already is. However, Kate and Prince William seem to know they hold some power that didn’t exist when Queen Elizabeth II was alive. 

Charles can no longer “openly scold” the Prince and Princess of Wales for “drawing attention away” from the King or Queen, but apparently, it’s Kate who is strategically playing “the long game” behind the scenes, according to a source in Valentine Low’s paperback book update of Courtiers. They added, “She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path, and I am going to be the queen one day.’” It looks like the Princess of Wales is winning the royal PR war, and King Charles is going to have to accept the fact that her popularity is eclipsing him.

