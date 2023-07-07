Candace Cameron Bure Allegedly Wanted a Cast Member Kicked off Fuller House for This Deeply Offensive Reason

Although many of us just know her as D.J. Tanner on Full House, or as the romantic lead in many of her Hallmark movies, Candace Cameron Bure has received her fair share of attention over the years totally unrelated to the screens. In fact, the actress has found herself in hot water time and time again, for her statements surrounding her strong religious beliefs. So, when Glamorous star Miss Benny recently accused Bure of homophobia on the set of the Full House reboot Fuller House, we can’t say we were surprised.

It all started when transgender actress Benny posted a TikTok sharing a list titled “things I ate and survived,” and included “homophobia on the Fuller House set.”

Then, after a commenter speculated whether it was Bure who did it, Benny, who made history as the first queer character on the show, responded with a more in-depth answer. “One of the Tanner sisters was very publicly… not for the girls, if that makes sense,” the budding actress said in another TikTok. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Benny continued, “I was also warned that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me specifically.” Benny then recalled that despite working on set for “two weeks straight” on the two episodes she starred in, she “only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

“It continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults,” Benny ended the video.

Following Benny’s candid confession, Bure spoke out about the homophobia allegations in a statement to E! News. “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure stated. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters.” Related story Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha Have Us Seeing Double In Latest Mother-Daughter Photo

In addition to saying that Benny was “great” on the show, Bure then agreed the two didn’t interact at all during filming. “We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set,” Bure added. “I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Although we’re beyond sorry and disappointed to hear about Benny’s experience, we’re glad she’s been able to find better and brighter opportunities since her short appearance on Fuller House. After all, she said in her TikTok that it was the Fuller House opportunity that led her to the lead spot in Glamorous. Talk about a revenge story for the books!

